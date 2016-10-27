Coimbatore

AUT asks BU to follow merit in teacher recruitment

The Association of University Teachers has urged the Bharathiar University administration to follow merit in recruitment of faculty at various levels.

In a release, the AUT’s general secretary N. Pasupathy said merit should be the only criteria for recruitment and the AUT would very thoroughly watch the recruitment process.



It pointed out that the university was about to recruit faculty at a time when the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had identified the university, the only one in the State, with potential to apply to be a world class institution.

The very MHRD had also clearly stated that faculty recruitment should be based only on merit.

As for the appointment of associate professors and professors, the university should follow the norms of the University Grants Commission, which had laid down the condition that teachers with time-scale pay and grade pay structures alone were to be considered and the rest should not be entertained.

The AUT would also like the university appoint persons to the posts of Registrar and Director, Distance Education, as it had made only ad-hoc arrangements by having Registrar in-charge and Director in-charge for the two crucial posts.

