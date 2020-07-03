99 new cases and two deaths in Salem district

A quarantine centre being set up at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Salem on Friday.

Two doctors among 34 infected by the disease in Coimbatore

With the death of two persons with co-morbid conditions and 99 new cases on Friday, Salem district continued to lead in the Western region in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. Coimbatore district had 34 cases followed by Erode district with 14.

Two persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem died on Thursday and Friday. They were identified as a 52-year-old man from Chinnapudur and a 57-year-old woman from Attur. Health department sources said the man had liver ailments and the woman was undergoing dialysis.

Of the 99 new cases, 93 were indigenous. The six others had travel history to Odisha, Karnataka and Mumbai. Namakkal district reported four cases. Three persons, including two girl children aged eight and 11, are under treatment at the Perundurai Medical College in Erode. A 25-year-old woman from Tiruchengode is admitted to GMKMCH.

In Dharmapuri, 10 indigenous cases and four imported cases were reported. The indigenous cases included a 25-year-old female doctor who was about join duty at a primary health centre. In Krishnagiri, nine indigenous cases and five imported cases were reported.

3 of a family positive

Two anaesthesiologists were among the 34 new positive cases in Coimbatore. One works in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and the other in a private hospital.

Health Department sources said the 34 cases comprised nine women, 23 men and two boys aged two and seven. The two-year-old boy and two women aged 29 and 60 belong to same family from Nehru Nagar. The cases were reported from Coimbatore Corporation limits, Othakalmandapam, Somanur and Periyanaickenpalayam, the sources said.

Erode

Fourteen persons tested positive in Erode district. Health officials said that seven cases were reported in corporation limits, four cases in Modakurichi block, one each in Bhavani, Perundurai and Gobichettipalayam. Total number of active cases in the district is 123.

Tiruppur

Out of the five new cases in Tiruppur district, a six-year-old girl from Kangeyam and a 50-year-old woman from Iduvai in Tiruppur Block were contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. The remaining -- a 74-year-old man, a 49-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman -- were from Tiruppur Corporation limits with travel history. Two cases reported on Thursday were cross-notified to Salem district. Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said on Twitter that 55 containment zones had been set up across the district.

The Nilgiris

One more person tested positive in the Nilgiris, taking the total number of cases in the district to 117. The latest person to get infected is an 85-year-old woman, believed to have contracted the infection from relatives who had come from Karnataka.