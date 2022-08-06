Coimbatore

99% complaints received at Tangedco customer care addressed: Minister

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji with Coimbatore region team that won the overall championship in the annual sports meet of Tangedco in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan
Special Correspondent COIMBATORE August 06, 2022 21:50 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 21:50 IST

Almost 99% of complaints received at Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s centralised customer care centre has been addressed, Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji said here on Saturday.

At the valedictory function of Tangedco’s annual sports meet, he said about 10 lakh complaints were received through Minnagam in the last one year and 99% of them were resolved. Similarly, the aim was to give one lakh free power connections to farmers in a year and the target was met in six months.

The Chief Minister was taking steps to make Tangedco exemplary to other organisations in the next 10 years. There were demands from many in the Department for transfers to their home towns. This would be taken up with the Chief Minister, he said.

The annual sports meet of Tangedco was not held for two years due to the pandemic. Next year, region - level sports meets would be held before the State-level meet. The Department led in providing employment to sports persons who excelled at the international level, the Minister said.

