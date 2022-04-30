9,821 vaccinated at 28th mega camp in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore Corporation on Saturday vaccinated 9,821 persons at the 28 th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held across the city.

Data shared by the civic body officials said 622 persons took their first dose, 3,541 second dose and 2,917 booster shot. Those vaccinated also included 185 youth in the 15 -18 age group and 2,556 students in the 12-14 age category.

The Corporation had established 325 booths for the special vaccination drive.