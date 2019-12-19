9,791 nominations accepted after scrutiny in Namakkal

After scrutiny of nominations filed for contesting various positions in the local body elections, 9,791 nominations were accepted and 139 were rejected here.

According to election officials, 9,930 nominations were received for local body elections here, including 148 for district panchayat ward member, 1,236 for panchayat union ward member, 1,751 for village panchayat president and 6,795 for village panchayat ward member. After scrutiny of nominations on Tuesday, 9,791 nominations were accepted by officials, including 140 for district panchayat ward member, 1188 for panchayat union ward member, 1,721 for village panchayat president and 6,742 for village panchayat ward member.

In Krishnagiri, 12,371 nominations were received between December 9 and 16 and 194 were rejected after scrutiny. According to officials, 12,177 nominations were accepted after scrutiny, including 230 for district panchayat ward member, 1,576 for panchayat union ward member, 2,056 for village panchayat president and 8,315 for village panchayat ward member.

In Dharmapuri, 10, 651 nominations were received for elections to various positions and 10,432 nominations were accepted. According to officials, 7,246 nominations were selected for village panchayat ward member, 1,661 for village panchayat president, 1,373 panchayat union ward member and 152 for district panchayat ward member.

In Salem, 17,217 nominations were received and after scrutiny, 214 were found ineligible. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till 3 p.m on Thursday after which the final list would be announced.