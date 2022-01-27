9.72 lakh voters in urban local bodies in Erode district

A total of 9,72,575 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the urban local body elections for which polling will be held on February 19.

There are 4,43,191 electors in all the 60 wards in the Corporation, including 2,17,364 men, 2,25,785 women and 42 third gender electors. A total of 443 polling booths, comprising 127 for men, 127 for women and 189 for all voters will be established.

In municipalities, Bhavani has 30,282 electors in 27 wards, Gobichettipalayam has 47,545 electors in 30 wards, Punjai Puliyampatti has 16,933 electors in 18 wards and Sathyamangalam has 33,086 electors in 27 wards. A total of 153 polling stations will be established in all these four municipalities.

There are 4,01,538 electors in all the 42 town panchayats in the district. Town panchayats that will go into polls were Ammapettai (15 wards), Anthiyur (18), Appakudal (15), Arachalur (15), Ariyappampalayam (15), Athani (15), Aval Poondurai (15), Bhavanisagar (15), Chinna Samudram (15), Chennimalai (15), Chithode (15), Elathur (15), Jambai (15), Kanjikovil (15), Karumandi Chellipalayam (18), Kasipalayam (G) (15), Kempanaickenpalayam (15), Kilampadi (15), Kodumudi (15), Kolapalur (15), Kollan Kovil (15), Gugalur (15), Lakkampatti (15), Modakkurichi (15), Nallampatti (12), Nambiyur (15), Nasiyanur (15), Nerinjipettai (15), Olagadam (15), P. Mettupalayam (15), Pallapalayam (15), Pasur (12), Periya Kodiveri (15), Perundurai (15), Pethampalayam (15), Salangapalayam (15), Sivagiri (18), Unjalur (12), Vadugapatti (15), Vaniputhur (15) Vellottamparappu (15) and Vengampudur (15 wards).