9,700 swab samples tested so far in Erode district

Erode

30 May 2020 22:54 IST

A total of 9,700 swab samples were tested so far in the district that had recently reported two active COVID-19 positive cases.

After two Thailand nationals, admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, at Perundurai, tested positive on March 21, persons in direct contact with them, persons returned from New Delhi and their family members were quarantined. A total of 3,250 swab samples were taken till April 27 in which 70 positive cases were reported in the district of which one person died while 69 others recovered and were discharged.

The district was without active positive case from April 28 and moved to green zone. However, a 50-year-old-man from Kavundapadi and a 35-year-old woman from Chennai tested positive this week taking the number of cases in the district to 72. Another 40-year-old man from Maharashtra, who tested positive, is yet to be included in the district tally.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal told The Hindu that a total of 9,700 swab samples were taken after the outbreak of the virus in the district in the second week of March. She added that samples continue to be lifted from persons with symptoms and are tested at Perundurai.