967 children not enrolled in schools in Coimbatore dt.

05 January 2021 23:46 IST

A total of 967 children were found to have not been enrolled in schools in Coimbatore district, according to the out-of-school children (OSC) survey recently conducted by Samagra Shiksha.

Samagra Shiksha officials said on Tuesday the OSC survey conducted for the academic year 2020-21 had the lowest count compared to the past two academic years. While 1,005 children were found to be out of school for 2019-20, as many as 1,172 children were identified for the 2018-19 academic year.

The survey began on November 13, 2020 and concluded on December 31, 2020, during which it covered 2,340 habitations across the district. Usually conducted at around April-May, the OSC survey was delayed in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the officials noted. Around 200 personnel, including Block Resource Teacher Educators, Special Educators and volunteers from NGOs, carried out the survey while adhering to the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The Blocks where more than 100 children were found to be out of school were S.S. Kulam (119 children), Valparai (113) and Anamalai (105). The survey also identified 80 children within the Corporation limits. Periyanaickenpalayam and Sulthanpet were the Blocks with the least number of out-of-school children with only 30 children each.

All the 967 children were ensured admissions in the nearest government and aided schools following the survey, the Samagra Shiksha officials said.