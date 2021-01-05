967 children not enrolled in schools in Coimbatore dt.

A total of 967 children were found to have not been enrolled in schools in Coimbatore district, according to the out-of-school children (OSC) survey recently conducted by Samagra Shiksha.
Samagra Shiksha officials said on Tuesday the OSC survey conducted for the academic year 2020-21 had the lowest count compared to the past two academic years. While 1,005 children were found to be out of school for 2019-20, as many as 1,172 children were identified for the 2018-19 academic year.
The survey began on November 13, 2020 and concluded on December 31, 2020, during which it covered 2,340 habitations across the district. Usually conducted at around April-May, the OSC survey was delayed in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the officials noted. Around 200 personnel, including Block Resource Teacher Educators, Special Educators and volunteers from NGOs, carried out the survey while adhering to the COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The Blocks where more than 100 children were found to be out of school were S.S. Kulam (119 children), Valparai (113) and Anamalai (105). The survey also identified 80 children within the Corporation limits. Periyanaickenpalayam and Sulthanpet were the Blocks with the least number of out-of-school children with only 30 children each.
All the 967 children were ensured admissions in the nearest government and aided schools following the survey, the Samagra Shiksha officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath