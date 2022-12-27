ADVERTISEMENT

960 TNHB flats in Singanallur will be renovated in 30 months: Minister

December 27, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The demolition and reconstruction of 960 dilapidated houses in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Singanallur will be done in 30 months, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Tuesday.

He said this after a meeting with Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, Collector G.S. Sameeran and other district officials.

After two-thirds of the occupants give their consent for the project, further steps will be taken, he said. Further, there may be more than 960 flats on the premises and houses for the existing occupants would be allocated within the same area at no cost, the Minister told reporters.

New plans to sell or rent out the 8,000 vacant Tamil Nadu Housing Board flats in the State were discussed in the meeting, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State will analyse the demands of the locals before building new apartments to avoid such vacancies, he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US