960 TNHB flats in Singanallur will be renovated in 30 months: Minister

December 27, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The demolition and reconstruction of 960 dilapidated houses in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Singanallur will be done in 30 months, said Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Tuesday.

He said this after a meeting with Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, Collector G.S. Sameeran and other district officials.

After two-thirds of the occupants give their consent for the project, further steps will be taken, he said. Further, there may be more than 960 flats on the premises and houses for the existing occupants would be allocated within the same area at no cost, the Minister told reporters.

New plans to sell or rent out the 8,000 vacant Tamil Nadu Housing Board flats in the State were discussed in the meeting, he said.

The State will analyse the demands of the locals before building new apartments to avoid such vacancies, he stated.