96 persons test positive in Coimbatore

07 November 2021 22:10 IST

A total of 96 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 112 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 1,162 active cases.

Two more persons died of the disease from the district on Saturday, taking the toll to 2,430.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.2 % on Saturday.

Tiruppur district reported 62 new cases . The district had 702 active cases of the disease and 74 persons recovered on Sunday. The TPR of the district stood at 1.4 % on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 14 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 33,700. The number of deaths in the district stood at 213 while 218 persons are undergoing treatment.