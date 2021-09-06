96 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

06 September 2021 23:45 IST

Erode district reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total cases to 99,085. While 118 persons were discharged, 1,238 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 661.

In Salem, 59 positive cases were reported on Monday. Health officials said, 49 cases were indigenous and seven cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal saw 60 cases and one death. Two deaths were reported in Salem.

Krishnagiri reported 17 cases and one death. There were 205 active cases. Dharmapuri saw 17 fresh cases. The number of active cases stood at 231.