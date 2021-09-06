Coimbatore

96 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

Erode district reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total cases to 99,085. While 118 persons were discharged, 1,238 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 661.

In Salem, 59 positive cases were reported on Monday. Health officials said, 49 cases were indigenous and seven cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Namakkal saw 60 cases and one death. Two deaths were reported in Salem.

Krishnagiri reported 17 cases and one death. There were 205 active cases. Dharmapuri saw 17 fresh cases. The number of active cases stood at 231.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 12:46:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/96-new-covid-19-cases-in-erode/article36327966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY