96 abandoned borewells sealed in Namakkal

In two days, the Namakkal district administration has attended to 96 abandoned borewells and ensured that they are sealed following directions from District Collector K. Megraj, a release said.

To prevent unfortunate incident that had happened in Tiruchi where a two-year-old boy Sujith Wilson fell into an abandoned borewell, the district administration has initiated steps to properly seal all abandoned borewells in the district. According to a release, in past two days, 69 borewells owned by various local bodies and 27 belonging to private individuals were attended to and ensured that they are properly sealed.

Mr. Megraj said in a release that steps are being taken on a war footing to seal abandoned borewells in the district. The district administration advised public to inform village panchayat secretaries or Village Administrative Officers in case of an improperly sealed unused borewells in their locality. The administration has also advised private individuals to seal abandoned borewells at the earliest and warned of stern legal action against them.

Mr. Megraj also said in a release that action would be taken against respective government officials if borewells dug by civic bodies are found to be not closed properly.

Public can inform Namakkal district administration about borewells in unsafe conditions to the toll free no. 18004251997 or to WhatsApp no. 8667246027, a release said.

Meanwhile, P. Kandhasami, president, Tamil Nadu Rig Owners’ Associations Confederation, said that incidents like that happened in Tiruchi could be prevented if casing pipes put while digging borewells aren’t removed. Mr. Kandhasami said that the casting pipes would prevent soil erosion and eventually the hole becoming larger in size. He added that the casting pipes would cost ₹300 per feet and the State government should pass necessary laws that would prevent removal of such casting pipes at abandoned borewells put by private individuals.