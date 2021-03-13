‘955 free reconstructive surgeries done in nine years’

As many as 955 reconstructive surgeries for victims of fire accidents were performed free of cost in the past nine years under the ‘Hope after Fire’ project, said S. Raja Sabapathy, chairman of Division of Plastic Surgery, Hand Surgery, Reconstructive Microsurgery and Burns at Ganga Hospital, during the launch of the third phase of the project here recently.

The initiative was launched in 2012 as a joint initiative of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis and Ganga Hospital, a release said.

At the event held in Ganga Hospital recently, Dr. Sabapathy, who is also the project director of ‘Hope after Fire’, said that 574 patients had been the beneficiaries so far and the project value including assessment, surgery, physiotherapy and rehabilitation had been around ₹ 5.66 crore so far. Actor Karthi Sivakumar, who was the chief guest at the event, commended the project and expressed the hope that more patients would be benefited in future. Managing director of Milky Mist Dairy T. Sathish Kumar and Rotary Governor Elect Rajasekaran were the guests of honour at the launch event, the release said.