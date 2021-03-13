‘955 free reconstructive surgeries done in nine years’

As many as 955 reconstructive surgeries for victims of fire accidents were performed free of cost in the past nine years under the ‘Hope after Fire’ project, said S. Raja Sabapathy, chairman of Division of Plastic Surgery, Hand Surgery, Reconstructive Microsurgery and Burns at Ganga Hospital, during the launch of the third phase of the project here recently.
The initiative was launched in 2012 as a joint initiative of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis and Ganga Hospital, a release said.
At the event held in Ganga Hospital recently, Dr. Sabapathy, who is also the project director of ‘Hope after Fire’, said that 574 patients had been the beneficiaries so far and the project value including assessment, surgery, physiotherapy and rehabilitation had been around ₹ 5.66 crore so far. Actor Karthi Sivakumar, who was the chief guest at the event, commended the project and expressed the hope that more patients would be benefited in future. Managing director of Milky Mist Dairy T. Sathish Kumar and Rotary Governor Elect Rajasekaran were the guests of honour at the launch event, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath