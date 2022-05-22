950 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Coimbatore

Police personnel checking the vehicle with banned tobacco products at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The Ukkadam police foiled an attempt by a seven-member group to smuggle nearly one tonne of banned tobacco products and arrested three men on Sunday.

The arrested have been identified as Deventhiran (52) from Tiruppur, and Mohammed Ashik (27) and Moitheen (27) from Saramedu near Ukkadam.

The police received specific information that banned tobacco products were being shifted from a truck to a mini goods carrier at Lorry Pettai, Ukkadam, early on Sunday morning.

A police team rushed to Lorry Pettai around 4 a.m. and found the trio shifting banned tobacco products from a truck to the mini goods carrier.

K. Vivek, sub-inspector of Ukkadam police station, said that Devinthiran brought the prohibited tobacco products to Coimbatore in the truck. Moitheen and Ashik were the driver and cleaner of the mini goods carrier.

The police seized 950 kg of banned tobacco products and the two vehicles. Mr. Vivek said that four more accused were involved in the case and the police were on the lookout for them.