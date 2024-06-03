95 students of engineering college in Erode district fall ill after meal at hostel mess

As many as 95 students of Erode Sengunthar Engineering College in Thudupathi near Perundurai, fell after eating a meal at their college hostel on the night of June 1, 2024, and were admitted to the Government Erode Medical College Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, who inspected the hostel on Sunday, June 2, said students consumed idli, chapati, meal maker gravy, dhal, curd rice, white rice and bananas on Saturday night for dinner. At 12 a.m., on Sunday, a student complained of stomach pain while at 2 a.m. on Sunday, two other students complained of diarrhoea. All the three were taken to the hospital. By 6 a.m. more students complained of uneasiness and a total of 167 students were taken to the hospital.

Of the 165, 95 students were admitted and provided with treatment while the rest were discharged. On Monday, June 3, 57 students continued to be treated. Doctors said their condition was stable.

Officials inspected the kitchen, ingredients used, utensils that were used to prepare the food and held inquiries with the cooks and other workers. Samples of ingredients and water were taken for laboratory tests. Since many students fell ill, irrespective of the food they consumed, officials suspect water contamination could be the cause. “However, the exact cause can be determined only based on the laboratory reports,” an officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.