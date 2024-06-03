GIFT a SubscriptionGift
95 students of engineering college in Erode district fall ill after meal at hostel mess

The students were hospitalised and provided with treatment; their condition is stable, doctors said; an investigation is underway into the cause

Updated - June 03, 2024 03:47 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 03:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As many as 95 students of Erode Sengunthar Engineering College in Thudupathi near Perundurai, fell after eating a meal at their college hostel on the night of June 1, 2024, and were admitted to the Government Erode Medical College Hospital.

Officials from the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, who inspected the hostel on Sunday, June 2, said students consumed idli, chapati, meal maker gravy, dhal, curd rice, white rice and bananas on Saturday night for dinner. At 12 a.m., on Sunday, a student complained of stomach pain while at 2 a.m. on Sunday, two other students complained of diarrhoea. All the three were taken to the hospital. By 6 a.m. more students complained of uneasiness and a total of 167 students were taken to the hospital.

Of the 165, 95 students were admitted and provided with treatment while the rest were discharged. On Monday, June 3, 57 students continued to be treated. Doctors said their condition was stable. 

Officials inspected the kitchen, ingredients used, utensils that were used to prepare the food and held inquiries with the cooks and other workers. Samples of ingredients and water were taken for laboratory tests. Since many students fell ill, irrespective of the food they consumed, officials suspect water contamination could be the cause. “However, the exact cause can be determined only based on the laboratory reports,” an officer said.

