95 new cases in Erode

02 October 2021 23:37 IST

The daily load of positive cases dropped below 100 as 95 cases were reported in Erode on Saturday. As per bulletin, the district has 1,151 active cases.

In Salem, 55 cases were reported. According to health officials, 51 cases were indigenous and 15 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 53 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. 34 indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and in Krishnagiri, 31 indigenous cases were reported.

As per bulletin, three deaths were reported in the region, one each in Salem, Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts.