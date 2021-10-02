Coimbatore

95 new cases in Erode

The daily load of positive cases dropped below 100 as 95 cases were reported in Erode on Saturday. As per bulletin, the district has 1,151 active cases.

In Salem, 55 cases were reported. According to health officials, 51 cases were indigenous and 15 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 53 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. 34 indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and in Krishnagiri, 31 indigenous cases were reported.

As per bulletin, three deaths were reported in the region, one each in Salem, Namakkal and Krishnagiri districts.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 11:38:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/95-new-cases-in-erode/article36800021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY