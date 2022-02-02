In the Nilgiris, 95 people filed their nominations on Wednesday for the urban civic body polls that are to be held on February 19. A total of 33 people filed their nominations in Udhagamandalam municipality, seven in Coonoor, five in Gudalur and six in Nelliyalam municipality. A total of 44 people also filed their nominations for contesting in wards in town panchayats - 12 in Ketti, two persons in Adhigaratty, eight in Bikkatty, two in Devarsholai, three in Hulical, four persons in Jegathala, one in Kil Kundah, five in Kotagiri, two in Naduvattam, three in O’Valley and two persons in Sholur.
95 file nominations in the Nilgiris for urban civic poll
Staff Reporter
UDHAGAMANDALAM,
February 02, 2022 20:03 IST
