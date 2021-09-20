Coimbatore

94,723 doses administered in second mega vaccination drive

A total of 94,723 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to those aged above 18 in the second mega vaccination drive held in Coimbatore district on Sunday. Of these, 49,007 were first doses and 45,716 were second doses.

The district has 29,27,149 lakh people aged above 18 eligible for vaccination.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian launched the mega drive at the Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, and visited vaccination centres in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran supervised the exercise which was carried out by government doctors, nurses, staff from private hospitals, anganwadi workers and volunteers. The drive was held at 440 centres in Coimbatore rural.

A total 1,51,685 doses of vaccines - 1,00,330 first doses and 51,355 second doses - were administered to the public in the first mega vaccination drive on September 12.

In Tiruppur district, 88,549 people were inoculated in the second mega drive on Sunday. While 56,179 persons received their first dose, 32,370 people had their second dose. In the first drive, 1,21,634 doses of vaccines - 99,752 first doses and 21,882 second doses - were administered to the eligible population.


Sep 20, 2021

