93 buses booked for collecting excess fare in Coimbatore

August 17, 2022 17:57 IST

As many as 93 buses were reportedly caught collecting excess fare during a raid conducted by the Transport Department between August 12 to 16.

According to the department press release, the officials conducted checks at Neelambur, Gandhipuram, Aathupalam and Ganapathy.

On August 15, the authorities caught two buses charging three passengers ₹3,000 per ticket instead of the regular fare of ₹1,500. Officials ensured the passenger got a refund of ₹3,000 each, according to the Joint Transport Commissioner Office.

The department also seized an omnibus and fined the owners ₹96,000 for operating the vehicle without necessary documents.

V. Gnanaprakasam, a senior officials at the Joint Transport Commissionerate, said raids will also be held from August 19-23 as there will be a rush owing to the long weekend."

