92.54 % pass in Class XII exams in the Nilgiris

In the Nilgiris 89.5 % who wrote the Class X boards exams had passed, while the pass percentage stood at 92.54 % among Class XII students.

Among class X students who attended the examinations, a total of 2,985 out of 3,540 boys who wrote the exams passed, putting the pass percentage among boys at 84.3 %. Out of 3,680 girls who wrote the exams, 94.48 % or 3,477 students passed. 21 government schools also witnessed 100 percent pass percentage among students.

Out of the 7,014 students who appeared for the Class XII exams in the Nilgiris, 2,962 boys and 3,529 girls passed the exams. Pass percentage among girl students was higher at 95.48 % while 89.27 % of the boys had passed. Five government schools were reported to have had 100 percent pass percentage.