921 litres of illicit arrack destroyed

The Salem district police through an intensive drive conducted during past week seized and destroyed 921 litres of illicit arrack. The police warned of stern action against offenders.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said in a release that the district police have intensified checks to prevent distillation of illicit liquor and have tightened checks at the district borders to prevent smuggling of illicit liquor and liquor bottles from districts where Tasmac outlets have been permitted.

According to the district police, check-posts have been set up at 19 places to prevent smuggling. As part of an intensive drive conducted by the district police, 921 litres of illicit arrack and 2140 litres of fermented wash were seized and destroyed by them, Mr. Abhinav said.

From May 10, the district police have seized and destroyed 8,090 litres of illicit arrack and 28,315 litres of fermented wash.

Police have also seized seven four-wheelers and 159 two-wheelers which were used for smuggling. Police have also registered 357 cases and arrested 363 persons in connection with the cases, Mr. Abhinav said.