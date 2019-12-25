92-year-old woman saves ₹ 33,000 in demonetised cash

Nearly a month after two elderly sisters in Tiruppur district were found in possession of demonetised cash, an incident of a 92-year-old woman having saved ₹ 33,000 in demonetised cash at Kondayampalayam village near Saravanampatti surfaced on Wednesday.

The notes were found by R. Kamalammal’s grandchildren when the family decided to shift house in April 2018, said her son R. Gopal.

“Even when demonetisation was announced [on November 8, 2016], we asked her if she had any money and she did not say anything about the cash,” he said.

Ms. Kamalammal owned a house for which she used to receive monthly rent, Mr. Gopal said, adding that he suspected that she might have saved some of that money.

When shifting from their old house in Sivanandhapuram to the current residence in Kondayampalayam, Mr. Gopal’s two sons found the old notes in the wardrobe. “What could we do with it?” Mr. Gopal said, when asked why he did not do anything about the notes in the last one-and-a-half years.

Monthly pension

However, Mr. Gopal decided to act when he heard in the news about the two elderly sisters who saved ₹ 46,000 in demonetised ₹ 500 and ₹ 1,000 notes in Poomalur village panchayat, Palladam taluk and that Tiruppur Collector assured them monthly pension.

Son contacts official

Mr. Gopal contacted one of the officials working in the District Collectorate on Wednesday, following which the report surfaced.