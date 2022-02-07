911 fresh COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

The daily caseload of Coimbatore district went below the 1,000-mark on Sunday as 911 new cases were reported.

The Health Department reported two new deaths and the toll increased to 2,589.

As many as 2,734 persons recovered on Sunday and the district had 14,124 active cases. As per Saturday’s data, the total positivity rate of Coimbatore district was 11.9%.

Tiruppur district reported 473 new cases on Sunday. A total of 8,833 active cases were in the district and 1,579 patients recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday. The district’s positivity rate was 14.5% as per Saturday’s data.

In the Nilgiris, 88 persons tested positive, bringing the total number of cases so far to 41,215.