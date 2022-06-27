Coimbatore

91.05 % of Class XI students pass exams in the Nilgiris

More than 91 % of Class XI students who took the exam in the Nilgiris passed.

According to a statement from the School Education Department in the Nilgiris, 95.16 % of girl students, and 86.41 % of boys passed their exams. The pass percentage in the district stood at 91.05 %. A total of 6,625 out of 7,276 students passed the exam, according to the figures released. In government schools, 2,357 out of 2,867 students who took the exam passed, translating to a pass percentage rate of 82.21 %.


