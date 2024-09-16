91 resolutions passed in first council meeting of Namakkal Corporation

The first council meeting of the Namakkal Corporation was held on Monday.

Mayor D. Kalanithi presided over the meeting. A total of 91 resolutions were passed in the meeting, including a resolution thanking the State government for upgrading the Namakkal Municipality as a Corporation. Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar handed over Sengol to the Mayor.

Councillor of Ward 36 P. Vijay Anand said that the stray dog menace had increased in the Corporation limits and in his ward, the dogs pose a threat to the school-going students.

Highlighting the same issue, Ward 5 councillor N. Krishnamoorthy said due to the functioning of chilli chicken centres and meat shops, roaming of dogs had increased in his ward. Recently, a motorist, who sustained injuries after a dog chased his bike, died. So, the Corporation should take steps to prevent the stray dog menace, he added.

Ward 34 councillor V. Ilamparuthi said that as per government norms, no toll plazas should be located in 10-km radius of Corporation limits. But, Keerambur toll plaza was situated within 2-km radius of the Corporation and the civic body should take up the issue with the concerned departments.

Replying to this, Corporation Commissioner R. Maheswari said that a letter was sent to the government regarding the toll plaza.

Ward 9 councillor Nandhakumar said that as the weekly shandy was functioning near the Corporation office on Tiruchengode Road, there was heavy traffic congestion and to prevent accidents, speed-breakers should be installed. Nine panchayats were annexed with Namakkal Municipality 10 years ago. For these places, 23,000 drinking water connections were given and the people had paid deposits. But, drinking water was not being supplied regularly. Besides, the road dug up for pipeline-laying works had also not been re-laid properly.

Ward 10 councillor T.T. Saravanan demanded reduction in deposit amount increased for underground drainage and also reduction in drinking water charges.

