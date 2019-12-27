91 cases filed for MCC violation

The police on Wednesday filed 91 cases for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the local body elections across Coimbatore district.

The police said that there were 13 cases in police stations of Periyanaickenpalayam sub-division, 22 in Pollachi sub-division, 24 in Karumathampatty sub-division, 12 in Valparai sub-division and 20 in Perur sub-division.

The accused in the cases wrote on the walls, which amounted to violation of MCC.

The cases were registered under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) (TNOPPD) Act.

Two held for possessing ganja

The police arrested two men for possessing 2.4 kg of ganja in Vadavalli on Thursday.

A. Sakthivel, 50, and Peter aka M. Subramani, 59, were booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the Vadavalli police and remanded them in judicial custody.

King cobra caught

A 12-foot king cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) was found near Isha Yoga Centre on Thursday.

Forest officials said that volunteers from the Isha Foundation informed the Forest Department staff, following which officials from the Booluvampatti Forest Range arrived at the location and caught the snake.

The snake was released near the Siruvani reservoir, forest officials said.