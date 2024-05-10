ADVERTISEMENT

90.61 pass percentage in the Nilgiris

Published - May 10, 2024 07:26 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

In the Nilgiris, 90.61% of students who took the Class 10 board exams have passed, according to the results announced by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations.

According to official figures, a total of 6,879 students, including 3,378 boys and 3,501 girls, had taken the exams this year. Out of them, 6,233 students have passed, it was announced. Girls performed better than boys, as a pass percentage of 94.32 was recorded among the female students who took the exams, as opposed to a pass percentage of 86.77 among male students.

According to officials, the pass percentage in the board exams was 1.79 higher this year when compared to 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US