90.61 pass percentage in the Nilgiris

In the Nilgiris, 90.61% of students who took the Class 10 board exams have passed, according to the results announced by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations.

According to official figures, a total of 6,879 students, including 3,378 boys and 3,501 girls, had taken the exams this year. Out of them, 6,233 students have passed, it was announced. Girls performed better than boys, as a pass percentage of 94.32 was recorded among the female students who took the exams, as opposed to a pass percentage of 86.77 among male students.

According to officials, the pass percentage in the board exams was 1.79 higher this year when compared to 2023.

