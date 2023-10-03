906 Agniveers pass out from Madras Regimental Centre

October 03, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) on Tuesday conducted the passing out parade (POP) for the second batch of Agniveers at Srinagesh Barracks in Wellington, Coonoor, following the successful completion of 31 weeks of rigorous training.

A press release from the MRC said that a total of 906 Agniveers passed out on this glorious occasion. Family members of the Agniveers, instructor faculty and guests from the Nilgiris district gathered to witness this momentous occasion. The parade was reviewed by Brigadier Sunil Kumar Yadav, Commandant of MRC. The coveted award of Best Recruit was presenting to Agniveer Lovgeraj Panwar from Uttarakhand.