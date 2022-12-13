‘9,000 TWAD Board pensioners yet to receive 14% subsidy from January’

December 13, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board Pensioners Association will stage a demonstration on December 14 urging the State government to settle nine-month subsidy dues to 9,000 beneficiaries.

In a petition, the association said Chief Minister M.K Stalin had, in January, announced that a 14% additional subsidy would be given to the government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners. This amount had been outstanding for nine months, from January 1 to September 30, for the pensioners, the members alleged.

Nearly 9,000 pensioners, including family pensioners and those who were part of projects like Hogenakkal, Pilloor and Siruvani, and 558 joint drinking water projects in posts such as office assistants, cleanliness workers, maintenance staff and clerks were yet to receive the benefits, the Association claimed.

Moreover, in August, the government increased Dearness Allowance by 3% for pensioners, which was also pending, the Association said and added that as per the government guideline, pension for beneficiaries and pay for working government employees should be distributed simultaneously.

The pensioners would stage the demonstration to draw the attention of the Chief Minister and the officials to take action in this regard, they said.

