900 people receive vaccination at special camps in Salem

SALEM

11 April 2021 23:20 IST

As many as 900 people have received COVID-19 vaccination through special camps organised by the Salem Corporation here on Sunday.

The Corporation formed special teams to conduct the vaccination camps.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran, City Health Officer K. Parthibhan and other senior officials reviewed the progress of the camp set up for residents of Selva Nagar.

According to a release, 300 people received vaccination at the camp. About 150 people received vaccination at a camp set up in a private hotel near new bus stand and 450 bank officials and staff of a private firm received vaccination at a camp set up in Kumarasamipatti Urban Health Centre.

Vaccination camps would be conducted on the premises of firms and residential areas where there were over 100 persons above the age of 45. The public could contact the Corporation at 7598130884 for setting up such camps, the release said.