900 children found to be out of school

13 December 2021 08:58 IST

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) has identified 900 children outside the school system in Coimbatore district in its annual out-of-school children (OSC) survey, which is the lowest count in four academic years.

The number of OSC for the academic year 2021-22 remains the lowest when compared to the past three academic years as 967 children were identified in the 2020-21 survey, 1,005 children were found to be out of school for 2019-20 and 1,172 children were identified for the 2018-19 academic year.

According to officials from SSA, the survey for the academic year 2021-22 was carried out in August following delay due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Friday, only 79 out of the 900 children continue to remain out of school in the district as the rest of the 821 children have been enrolled in Non-Residential Special Training Centres, Residential Special Training Centres and in government and aided schools.

Around 400 personnel, comprising over 100 block resource teacher educators (BRTE), around 75 special educators and local volunteers, carried out the OSC survey in all the blocks of Coimbatore district. Nearly 32,000 children were surveyed across the district during this exercise, officials said.

Among the identified 900 children, the highest were in S.S. Kulam (110 children), Valparai (109), Perur (95), Anamalai (89) and Coimbatore city (78) blocks.

N. Geetha, Chief Educational Officer for Coimbatore district, told The Hindu all headmasters, teachers and BRTEs had been instructed to monitor whether the out-of-school children enrolled in their schools were continuing their education to prevent any further dropouts. “The parents must ensure that their children complete their education up to Class XII,” she said.