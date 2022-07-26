90 stolen mobile phones recovered in the Nilgiris
The cyber crime cell of the Nilgiris district police recovered 90 stolen mobile phones worth ₹18 lakh, the police said in a statement.
On Monday, the police handed over 53 of the mobile phones to the owners. The police said the cyber crime cell had also managed to recover ₹6 lakh in cash that had been stolen from people through online fraud, while banking fraud amounting to ₹11 lakh had also been prevented, the statement said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.