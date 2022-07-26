90 stolen mobile phones recovered in the Nilgiris

The cyber crime cell of the Nilgiris district police recovered 90 stolen mobile phones worth ₹18 lakh, the police said in a statement.

On Monday, the police handed over 53 of the mobile phones to the owners. The police said the cyber crime cell had also managed to recover ₹6 lakh in cash that had been stolen from people through online fraud, while banking fraud amounting to ₹11 lakh had also been prevented, the statement said.