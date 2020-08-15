90 Shramik trains operated to transport guest workers: DRM

Salem

15 August 2020 21:43 IST

As many as 90 Shramik trains were operated to carry guest workers to their homes, Divisional Railway Manager U. Subba Rao said during the Independence Day celebrations held at the Salem Railway Divisional Office on Saturday.

Mr. Rao hoisted the National Flag and inspected the parade by Railway Protection Force personnel. During his address, Mr. Rao appreciated the efforts of frontline workers under the division in fighting COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Rao also launched an android application ‘Dosth’ developed with the help of students of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Chennai which would help in connecting with 1,800 staff of Operating Department under the division. Mr. Rao said, “ 90 Shramik trains were operated to various parts of the country from May 8 to July 8 for transporting 1,32,000 people.” He added that 40 non-AC coaches were converted into isolation ward coaches for COVID-19 patients, if need arises. Fortunately, these were not required to be used, he said. He said that between April and July, 194 parcel vans were loaded in the division as compared to 59 parcel vans during the corresponding period last year. Mr. Rao said that the division recorded accident-free operations during 2019-2020 and no accident was recorded this year, as well.

He said that the total revenue of Salem Division last year was ₹936 crore compared to ₹762 crore in 2018-19. “We carried 2.99 million tonnes of freight traffic (2019-20) as compared to 1.45 million tonnes in 2018-19. The freight earning was ₹245 crore this year compared to ₹123.4 crore last year. 100% increase was achieved”, he said.

He said that 28 manned level crossing gates in Salem Division were eliminated during past financial year. The phase-II of Salem railway junction works would be completed in current financial year, he added.