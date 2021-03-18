90% polling personnel took COVID-19 vaccination: Collector

Collector and District Election Officer S.A. Raman said in a release that 90% of polling personnel had taken the COVID-19 vaccination and advised the remaining officials to take the vaccination at the earliest.

As many as 20,544 polling officers underwent training at various centres in the 11 Assembly constituencies in the district on Thursday. Officials said 4,280 polling booths would be set up in the district for the elections. About 5,136 personnel would be deployed as presiding officers, and an equal number as Booth Level Officer -1, 2 and 3.

Zonal officers trained the polling personnel on setting up the voting machines, forms to be filled and other formalities to be done at the polling booth. The Collector reviewed the progress of the training at various centres.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran, Returning Officer for Salem South constituency, reviewed the progress of training held at a private college. Officials said 117 booths for male voters, 117 for female voters and 147 booths for general category would be set up in 69 schools, and 1,335 polling personnel would be deployed in the constituency.