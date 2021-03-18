90% polling personnel took COVID-19 vaccination: Collector

Collector and District Election Officer S.A. Raman said in a release that 90% of polling personnel had taken the COVID-19 vaccination and advised the remaining officials to take the vaccination at the earliest.
As many as 20,544 polling officers underwent training at various centres in the 11 Assembly constituencies in the district on Thursday. Officials said 4,280 polling booths would be set up in the district for the elections. About 5,136 personnel would be deployed as presiding officers, and an equal number as Booth Level Officer -1, 2 and 3.
Zonal officers trained the polling personnel on setting up the voting machines, forms to be filled and other formalities to be done at the polling booth. The Collector reviewed the progress of the training at various centres.
Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran, Returning Officer for Salem South constituency, reviewed the progress of training held at a private college. Officials said 117 booths for male voters, 117 for female voters and 147 booths for general category would be set up in 69 schools, and 1,335 polling personnel would be deployed in the constituency.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath