90 COVID-19 cases reported in Erode

Staff Reporter SALEM 17 October 2021 23:59 IST
Updated: 17 October 2021 23:59 IST

A total of 90 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Erode on Sunday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. The district had 906 active cases. One death was reported in the district.

In Salem, 56 cases were reported.

According to health officials, 43 cases were indigenous and 12 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 51 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Twenty-three cases each were reported in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

