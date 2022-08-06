Coimbatore

9 kg ganja seized in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 06, 2022 18:07 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 18:07 IST

The Coimbatore District Rural Police have seized 9 kg of ganja on Friday.

Police conducted raids at 11 places within Thudiyalur, Kinathukadavu, Karumathampatty, Sulthapet, Pollachi, Anamalai, Kottur, Aliyar, and Karamadai police station limits. The police arrested 19 persons for illegally hoarding banned products for sale.

The accused were arrested for offences under various sections of the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody.

Minors arrested

The Coimbatore District Rural Police on Friday arrested three minors for morphing the photograph of a woman and threatening to post them on social media.

According to the police, a 41-year-old man, native of Pollachi, lodged a complaint in the Pollachi East police station that three minors have morphed a photo of his wife with obscene pictures. They also blackmailed his nine-year-old son and got ₹50,000.

Out of three, who were in conflict with the law, one was identified as a class XI droupout and the other two were studying in class X. The police arrested them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Information Technology Act.

