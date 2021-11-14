8th mega COVID-19 vaccination drive held in three districts

Collector Shreya P. Singh inspected the progress of 8th mega COVID-19 vaccination drive in the district on Sunday.

As many as 750 vaccination camps were organised in Namakkal, including 673 static centres and 77 mobile camps, on Sunday. Over 200 doctors, 430 nurses, 1,600 anganwadi workers, 1,400 volunteers, 415 trainee nurses, 265 trainee health inspectors, 1,400 teachers were involved in the camp.

Ms.Singh inspected the camps set up at Chinnamudhalaipatti Government High School and a few other places and assessed the progress of the camp. Senior officials were present.

In Erode, Collector H.Krishnanunni assessed the progress of vaccination at doorstep in the district. As many as 447 camps were set up in the district as part of the drive and about 1,788 workers were involved. The Collector said in a release that 40 medical teams have been set up in the district to vaccinate people at their homes.

In Salem, Corporation Commissioner T.Christuraj visited a vaccination camp near Hasthampatti here and reviewed the arrangements. As many as 205 vaccination camps were set up in the Corporation limits on Sunday.