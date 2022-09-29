Coimbatore

8th edition of Alertathon 2022 on October 16

The eighth edition of “Alertathon 2022”, a running and cycle event, will be held here on October 16. i

The event is being organised in association with Coimbatore district administration, Codissia and PSG Hospitals.

The running category will be 5 km, 10 km, and a 2.5 km x 4.- The cycling event will be split into two distances: 25 km and 50 km. The Alertathon virtual event will be held from October 8 to 16 and physical event on October 16.

For group registration, send an email to alertathon@alert.ngo, or visit www.alertathon.com. October 7 is the last day for registration for the physical event and virtual is open till October 16.


