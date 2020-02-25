8th century stone inscription reveals presence of lake

A stone inscription belonging to the eighth century that was found at Brahmadesam village in Bhavani Taluk revealed that a lake existed in the area.

A team led by epigraphist Pulavar S. Raju along with researchers Sakthi Prakash and Veludaran unearthed the stone here recently. The seven-lined text inscribed on the stone was of Tamil-Brahmi and Vattezhuthu scripts that said that the lake was built by Serukkali Nadar in the region that was called Serukkali Nadu.

Later, it was called Vadakarai Nadu. The inscription revealed that the ruler of the nation was called Nadalar while the ruler of the village was Urali. Later, Nadalar was called Nattar. The inscription revealed that it was one of the ancient water bodies in the Kongu Region.

The lake was called Nattan Eri, its bunds Sirai and its outlet Vaai (mouth). The inscription said that the bunds were named Nattan Sirai while the outlet Nattan Vaai.

The researchers said that the names could either denote Lord Shiva or the names of individual leaders in the region. The inscription also said that the benefits of the lake should be enjoyed only by the kith and kin of the rulers and if not, the person, who used the lake, would not have children. Also, the inscription mentioned about the protector of the lake.

The researchers said the first letter of the inscription was in Grantha script which emerged between 5th and 6th century and found particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“The inscription also says about the Sri Sholiga Arayan Aganithan Kulam, belonging to the same period, that was unearthed at Velliyanai village in Karur district,” they said.

They wanted the district administration and the Archaeology Department to preserve the stone.