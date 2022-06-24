89 resolutions passed at Salem Corporation council meeting

The monthly council meeting of the Salem Corporation held on Friday witnessed all the 89 resolutions being passed..

The meeting was headed by Mayor A. Ramachandran and the majority of councillors, who spoke urged the corporation to provide basic amenities in their wards.

Ward 9 DMK councillor V. Deivalingam thanked the Mayor and the Commissioner for conducting zonal-level meetings and hearing of the grievances of the councillors.

“The Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre is functioning in my ward, and corporation workers are capturing dogs along with puppies and leaving the puppies near the ABC centre. Within six months in my ward, hundreds of dogs are roaming and posing a threat to the public. The corporation should take action to control it,” Mr. Deivalingam added.

Ward 44 VCK councillor M. Imayavarman stated that Ambedkar’s portrait was nowhere to be found in the Corporation office. So, the portrait should be displayed in any one of the buildings in the corporation. The Ambedkar statue before the Hanging Garden should not be shifted from the present place citing flyover works, he said.

DMK councillor S. Gunasekaran of ward 43 said paver block roads are to be laid in narrow roads below 10 feet. In my ward, pavement blocks are severely damaged and vehicles are unable to pass the road.

Ward 31 IUML councillor S.A. Syed Mosa thanked the corporation for constructing new roads in six of his ward’s streets and urged the civic body to construct new roads in two more. Mr. Mosa also sought adequate workers to clean garbage in his ward.

Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani asked to set up speed-breakers in the city limit to control accidents and funds to be sanctioned in this regard.