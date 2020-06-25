89 fresh cases in Salem

SALEM

25 June 2020 23:01 IST

As many as 89 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Thursday. According to health officials, 48 cases have been reported from different parts of Salem and nine patients have travelled to Salem from Chennai, Villupuram, Chengalpettu and Thiruvanamalai districts.

About 32 cases have been reported among patients who travelled to Salem from other states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chatisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and New Delhi.

Officials said, nine patients, who were undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, were discharged on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

85,000 people under surveillance

As many as 46 containment zones had been set up and 85,000 people undergoing treatment for diabetes, kidney ailments and other lifestyle diseases were being monitored in the district as part of the preventive measures against COVID-19 here, health officials said.

Till Wednesday, 46 containment zones had been set up within the district at places where positive cases had been reported and the residents were being regularly monitored by the health officials. Besides, across the district, persons undergoing treatment for diabetes, kidney ailments and other lifestyle diseases were also being monitored on a regular basis, the officias said.

J. Nirmalson, Deputy Director of Health Services, said, “15 teams of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram have been deployed and they will cover each zone under the Salem Corporation and other areas in the district later.

They will check persons for any symptoms of COVID-19 or other discomforts and their swab samples are collected for tests.”

Dr. Nirmalson added that as many as 85,000 persons who were taking medicines for diabetes, kidney ailments and other lifestyle diseases had been provided with medicines for a month. Health staff would call and check upon them at least once a week and they were immediately referred to the hospital if they complained of any symptoms or discomfort. He said that chances of fatality were high among persons, who skipped medicines for their co-morbid conditions, if they contracted COVID-19.

Dr. Nirmalson advised the public to follow all health protocols, wear mask and maintain physical distancing to avoid spread of the disease.

Violation

The Salem City Police on Wednesday registered 43 cases for violating prohibitory orders and detained 12 vehicles.