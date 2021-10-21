89 cases in Erode district

21 October 2021 23:28 IST

Erode district reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 1,03,617. While 84 persons were discharged, 878 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 681.

Fifty-nine positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 45 cases were indigenous and 22 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 45 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. As per bulletin, one death was reported in Namakkal on Thursday.

Krishnagiri recorded 19 cases, and 35 cases discharged. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 257 cases as of Thursday. A total of 43,389 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 20 fresh cases, and 34 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 288. As of date, a total 28,260 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.