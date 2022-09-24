8.80 lakh saplings to be planted in Salem under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission

The District Collector said the aim of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission is to increase the green cover to 33% from the existing 23.8% in the State.

M. Sabari Salem
September 24, 2022 16:37 IST

The Salem District Collector, S. Karmegam, on Saturday, said that in the current financial year 2022–23, a total of 8,80,425 saplings will be planted across the district under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

Following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who inaugurated this Mission in Chennai on Saturday, the Salem District Administration planted the saplings at Minnampalli. District Collector and Salem North constituency MLA R. Rajendran inaugurated the Mission in the district.

Mr. Karmegam said that the aim of this Mission is to increase the green cover to 33% from the existing 23.8% in the State. The government intends to plant 265 crore saplings over the next ten years. As per the India State of Forest Report 2021, in Salem district, 28.09% of the area is under forest cover, which will be increased to 33%. The saplings will be planted in forest areas, urban areas, educational institutions, temple grounds, and industries. To plant 8.80 lakh saplings in the district, saplings are kept ready in 25 places, Mr. Karmegam pointed out.

At Namakkal District, District Collector Shreya P. Singh inaugurated the Mission by planting a sapling on Namakkal Collectorate premises. Ms. Shreya said under this Mission 3.70 lakh saplings will be planted in this current financial year 2022-23 in Namakkal. In addition to this, 30,000 saplings are kept ready to plant across the district, Ms. Shreya said.

