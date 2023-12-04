HamberMenu
88 shops sealed for selling banned tobacco products in four days in Coimbatore district

December 04, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A joint inspection being carried out by the police and the FSSAI staff in one of the shops in Coimbatore district.

A joint inspection being carried out by the police and the FSSAI staff in one of the shops in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 88 shops were sealed for selling banned tobacco products during joint inspections conducted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the police in Coimbatore district in four days.

A release issued by the district administration said that food safety officers of the FSSAI, personnel from the Coimbatore City Police and the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police carried out surprise inspections at shops from November 29 to December 2.

In the city, the teams covered places such as Gandhipuram, Saravanampatti, Kuniyamuthur, Ukkadam, Sundarapuram, Peelamedu, Ganapthy and Singanllur and sealed 28 shops.

In Coimbatore rural, a total of 60 shops were sealed during inspections at Madukkarai, Thondamuthur, Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Sulur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Anamalai and Annur.

As per the release, fines to the tune of ₹2.35 lakh were imposed on 47 traders, who were found selling gutkha, during the joint inspections carried across the district in October. A total fine of ₹10.30 lakh was slapped on 206 traders, who included first and second time offenders, in November.

The FSSAI and police teams seized 282.05 kg of prohibited tobacco products of different brands, worth around ₹2.82 lakh, during the inspections in the two months.

In addition, the FSSAI and the police are recommending to the local bodies to suspend the Dangerous and Offensive (D&O) Trade Licence of shops that have been found selling gutkha. Already, a meeting was convened by the authorities to sensitise the traders on the illegality of selling prohibited tobacco products, said the release.

