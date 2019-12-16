8,726 candidates file nominations in Coimbatore district

At 5 p.m. December 16 – the end of the window period for filing nomination for rural local body polls – 8,726 persons had filed nominations to contest elections for the village panchayat ward member, village panchayat president, panchayat union councillor and district panchayat councillor posts.

Pollachi North block saw the maximum nominations at 996, followed by Sulur at 979 and and Karamdai at 952.

Of the 12 blocks in the district, Anamalai, Kinathukadavu, Madukkarai, Pollachi North and Pollachi South would go to polls on December 27. Annur, Karamadai, P.N. Palayam, S.S. Kulam, Sulthanpet, Sulur and Thondamuthur would go to polls on December 30.

District Collector K. Rajamani said the district administration had so far not received any complaints of any post being auctioned or sold. It had also not received any complaints of aspirants being prevented from filing nomination papers.

The election officers concerned would scrutinise the nominations on December 17. Those who had filed their nominations could withdraw their candidature on December19.

Earlier in the day, the State Election Commission-nominated special observer for the district, G. Govindaraj, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, inspected polling booths and counting centres in P.N. Palayam, Karamadai, S.S. Kulam and a few other areas.

He along with Mr. Rajamani checked for the presence of ramps, drinking water facility at the booths and counting centres, said a release.